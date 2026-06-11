Jennifer Lopez (JLo) reflected back on her days, a couple of years ago, when she went through while she was dealing with her divorce from Ben Affleck.

​In a recent chat with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his podcast, Films to Be Buried With, the 56-year-old actress revealed she watched the Oscar-winning Brazilian film I’m Still Here, and it left a lasting impact on her.

Lopez began to recall, “A couple of years ago, I got really sick around Christmas time. My family was in town. My dad, my mom, my cousin, everybody.” She noted that her father, David, is not a fan of watching movies, but he agreed to watch this one. Lopez shared further, “At the time, I was going through a divorce and thinking a lot about my kids”.

The Atlas star noted that the film tells the true story of a woman searching for answers after her husband disappears during Brazil’s military dictatorship.

​“This woman spends her whole life trying to prove that her husband was really that he didn’t just disappear,” Lopez shared as she got emotional. “My dad was sitting there, and something happened in my head, and I just started crying.” The mom of two explained, “I started calculating all of the things with my kids, my experience with my dad, like everything happened just all at once.”

​Lopez said when her father noticed she was upset, he asked what was wrong. “I said, ‘Dads are so important.’ And he just kind of came over to me and grabbed my face and said, ‘I love you. I always loved you.’ And that kind of changed my life in that moment.”

​She added, the experience healed a part of me that needed to be healed,” helping her move forward from that chapter of her life.

Ending on a lighter note, Lopez joked with Goldstein, saying, “Are you gonna cry too? Cry with me! Why are you leaving me all alone?”