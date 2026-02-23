Jennifer Lopez recalls ' Snowstorm' birth of Twins on their 18th birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a major milestone as her twins, Emme and Max, turned 18.

The singer and actress marked the special occasion with an emotional tribute on her Instagram handle, sharing a heartfelt video montage filled with cherished memories from their childhood to now.

The touching clip, set to One Direction’s song “18,” featured intimate family moments, including Emme’s surprise appearance during Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance alongside Shakira.

The montage captured the deep bond Lopez shares with her children, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Reflecting on the night they were born, Lopez recalled giving birth during a snowstorm in New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“You were born in the middle of the night, in the midst of the biggest, most beautiful snowstorm NY had seen in years!! I remember riding in the car and looking out the window, where everything was twinkling and covered in white that night, as I held you both in my belly for the last few moments before I gave birth to you. It was as if God was making sure you would enter a world full of pure magic!! In my heart, I knew that’s how your life would always be!!” she sweetly wrote.

Lopez further recalled, “When I would hold you as infants, I honestly felt as if I were holding two angels sent straight from heaven above. My life was changed forever. I cannot believe you are now adults…18 years old! You are both so kind-hearted, generous, and loving.”

The 56-year-old star promised her children that no matter how much they grow, their bond will remain unbreakable.

“We have always had each other to hold on to and be that steady presence in the middle of any snowstorm. And I promise you, my beautiful coconuts, no matter how big you get, that’s how it will always be. Always remember, Lulu, you are my sunshine…and Max, you’re amazing just the way you are!! Happy 18th Birthday, my wonder twins!!!” she added.