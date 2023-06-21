Jennifer Lopez recalls working with Jason Statham

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez said working with fellow celebrity Jason Statham in their 2013 action film ‘Parker‘ was a healing experience.

Jennifer Lopez was not in the best state of mind because of her personal reasons when she signed ‘Parker‘. The actress needed the part to get over her problems.

“When I did the movie, I had just decided to get divorced myself,” she said. “I felt in that low place. It was the worst time in my life as well. This character was at the worst point in her life. I had that to use. Thank God I had that to use. It was therapeutic.

“I know exactly what that feels like. Getting out of bed every day and getting to work is such a job. I’m not the type to do Ambien or wine or pills. When you go to work, you can’t be the person who puts that on everybody. You have to be professional.”

The actress, who was recently seen in action flicks ‘Shotgun Wedding‘ and ‘The Mother‘ said she signed the Taylor Hackford-directed flick because it gave “optimistic” vibes.

“What I needed at that moment was [to know] that it all gets better. You just have to hang in there. It gets better. When [Hackford] first called me, I wasn’t thinking about divorce at all. Suddenly it happened and my whole world fell apart, and then there was this therapy of this character.

Everything happens for a reason. It’s true. It actually is true,” the actress said.

Earlier, Jason Statham recalled his experience of working with Jennifer Lopez. The actor said they had a great time as his co-star was a bundle of fun and they had great chemistry.

The film – which is a live adaptation of Donald Westlake’s novel ‘Flashfyre’ – followed thief Parker (Jason Statham) who is left to die after getting double-crossed by his crew members.

He forms an unlikely alliance with insider Leslie Rodgers (Jennifer Lopez) to hijack the score of the crew’s latest heist.