Jennifer Lopez reflects on career in singing

One of the few performers who has maintained relevance over many years is Jennifer Lopez. Although she has achieved great success in both acting and singing, she has never considered her singing vocation to be a “job.”

This month, the “On the Floor” singer will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with The JLo Show. In an interview with Extra, she stated, “I’m in my happy era and I have that in the show. I’ve never looked at it as a job. It’s just what I love to do.”

Jennifer Lopez continued, “And I just feel fortunate that I have these amazing fans who’ve supported me for so many years. There’s so much love that I feel that I always want to be giving the love back to them.”

Jennifer Lopez became globally recognized for her portrayal of Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 movie Selena. In 1999, she released her first solo album, On the 6. Over the course of her career, she has released eight additional albums.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez celebrated a major milestone as her twins, Emme and Max, turned 18.

The singer and actress marked the special occasion with an emotional tribute on her Instagram handle, sharing a heartfelt video montage filled with cherished memories from their childhood to now.

The touching clip, set to One Direction’s song “18,” featured intimate family moments, including Emme’s surprise appearance during Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance alongside Shakira.

The montage captured the deep bond Lopez shares with her children, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Reflecting on the night they were born, Lopez recalled giving birth during a snowstorm in New York City.