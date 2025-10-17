Jennifer Lopez reflects on her 'dramatic' transformation for her upcoming film

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her dramatic transformation for her latest film, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”, during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show”.

The 56-year-old actress shared her initial apprehension about changing her look, particularly her shift to platinum blond.

During the conversation, host Howard Stern complimented Lopez’s striking appearance, noting, “I like you as a platinum blonde”, to which she responded that she had concerns about the change. “It was so different. I was just worried because I’d never had platinum blonde hair”, she admitted.

The new look drew comparisons to pop icon Gwen Stefani, although Lopez expressed her initial fears that it might not suit her complexion. “I’d tried blonde wigs before, but it always looked terrible on my skin tone”, she explained.

Lopez went on to describe the extensive transformation required to achieve the look, mentioning her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, played a crucial role. “He said, ‘I know, how to do it. We’re going to make it beautiful’”, she recalled.

The actress noted that the transformation changed more than just her hair. “Everything changed. I turned into a different person. My hands moved differently. My body was different. Colors that I wore everything changed”, she concluded.