Jennifer Lopez on her struggling days while she raised her twins. ​The multi-hyphenate, who shares 18-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, made a recent appearance on the June 15 episode of the SmartLess podcast and looked back at her “crazy” motherhood journey.

Lopez told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, “Both my kids got into all their colleges. They both got scholarships, and they’re going where they want to go.”

As the doting mom raised her kids along with her booming acting and singing career, she confessed, “Now, I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I’ve created for myself and be really happy.”

​Lopez expressed her gratitude that she parented her kids all by herself. She also admitted, “I was like, ‘You did that s*** all by yourself. That’s great. Like, ‘You had very little help,’ you know?”

​It is pertinent to mention that Lopez remained married to Anthony for a decade before finalizing their divorce in 2014. Anthony was already a father to four kids before welcoming kids with Lopez in 2008. Following their split, Lopez and Anthony agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their twins.

​Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, is currently married to Nadia Ferreira, with whom he welcomed another kid in 2023, and he is expecting another child.