Jennifer Lopez reflects on life change after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her personal growth and emotional journey following her 2024 divorce from actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck.

While speaking on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Lopez discussed the changes in her life over recent years while promoting her new Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

The 56-year-old singer and actress briefly addressed her divorce during the conversation, describing the period as part of a broader phase of self-reflection and transformation.

“I canceled my tour and I sat there and I was just like, ‘You need to figure yourself out. What is going on with you?’” Lopez said, recalling a moment of honesty with herself after the breakup. S

he added that she felt compelled to step back and examine her choices and personal patterns.

Jennifer Lopez explained that the past few years have been emotionally challenging, noting that she has experienced significant changes in both her personal and family life.

Her twins, Emme and Max, are also preparing to begin college, adding to a period of transition.

“I really got to know myself,” she said, adding that she now sees herself as a different person compared to just a few years ago.

Lopez and Affleck, who first dated in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance in 2021, married in 2022. Their marriage ended when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, with the split finalized in early 2025.