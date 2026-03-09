Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘really tough time’ after split from Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about one of the most challenging periods of her life, revealing that she nearly “gave up on it all” after her divorce from Marc Anthony.

The singer and actress shared the emotional reflection while speaking onstage during her Up All Night Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6.

Addressing the crowd, Lopez, 56, said the months following her split from Anthony in 2014 were “actually a really tough time.”

“I was really about to give up on it all,” Lopez told the audience in remarks that circulated on social media. At the time, she was raising the couple’s twins, Max and Emme, largely on her own.

Lopez and Anthony share 18-year-old twins, and she reflected on how difficult it felt navigating life as a single mother after their marriage ended.

During the challenging period, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star said she received meaningful advice from her mentor, late self-help author Louise Hay, which continues to guide her today.

“She said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’ ” Lopez recalled. “I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And she said, ‘When you’re learning a dance and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?’ I said, ‘I just keep going until I get the steps right.’ And she said, ‘That’s right Jennifer. Always keep dancing.’”

“And I wish the same for each and every one of you, that no matter what life throws at you, that you dance and you dance and you dance,” she added while pointing to the crowd. “Again and again and again.”

The former couple later reunited professionally while working on her Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez.