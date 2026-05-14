Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo) provided insights into her relationship with Brett Goldstein. She had been working on Netflix’s rom-com film, Office Romance. The film is set to premiere on June 5.

In fact, the Office Romance actress revealed that she and Brett, her costar in the upcoming Netflix rom-com, immediately felt comfortable with each other.

In an interview with PEOPLE on May 13, she dived into details and noted, “We had great chemistry to begin with. It just grew as we did the film together,” and getting to know the Ted Lasso actor in real life after only seeing him as his character Roy Kent initially surprised Jennifer.

“I expected more of a rough guy,” the 56-year-old admitted, “but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise.” She further added, “I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that’s one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different”.

As for Brett, the 45-year-old who co-wrote the film with Joe Kelly was also a fan of Jennifer’s past work, admitting he and Joe specifically wrote the script with the singer in mind.

“We started asking ourselves who the best romcom star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo,” Brett told People. “It’s easy to write a romcom when you have J.Lo in mind. She’s the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes.”

In the film, which premieres on Netflix June 5, Jennifer stars as the CEO of a major company who falls for her newly hired employee, played by Brett. Before long, the two are engaged in a secret love affair, and from the moment Jennifer read the script, she knew it was a movie she wanted to be part of.

“They sent me the script, and they were like, ‘We wrote this for you. If you don’t do it, we’re not even making the movie,'” she recalled on Sirius XM’s BPM in April. “But it was really funny, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, my producing partner, really loved it.”

And while the film certainly calls back to the Wedding Planner alum’s past romcoms, it does so with a new flair. “It’s a little bit edgier than a normal J.Lo rom-com in a way,” she explained, “but it has all the DNA of a classic romantic comedy that you love. That you just kind of really fall in love with the characters and things like that.”