Jennifer Lopez shares peeks into her lavish Christmas decorations at her home

Jennifer Lopez is sharing a peek at her festive home!

Taking her Instagram on Thursday, December 25, the Atlas actress showed off lavish Christmas decorations at her home.

She posted a Reel featuring her shimmering maroon cleavage-bearing dress and a tour of her living space decked out for Christmas.

Her massive tree, adorned with lights and golden ornaments, took center stage in the living room, while the stair railing featured a matching garland.

Lopez’s dining room was equally impressive, with a lavish tablescape decorated with pinecones, pink and maroon ribbons, and matching glassware and candlesticks. Ribbons and mistletoe hanging from the chandelier tied the look together, creating a cozy yet elegant holiday ambiance.

By the fireplace, gift bags with pink bows and red tissue paper added a festive touch. The video ended with Lopez sitting at the head of the table, raising a toast to her followers.

“Merry Christmas one and all,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Her ardent fans flooded the comments, raving over both Lopez’s outfit and her decorations..

“Your Dress is matching with the table! so so cute! LOOOVE IT!” one wrote.

While another added, “Beauty, elegance, and Christmas magic all in one.”

Jennifer Lopez has been sharing glimpses of her holiday celebrations throughout December. On Christmas Eve, she posted a selfie in cozy pink and white striped pajamas with family members.