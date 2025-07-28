Jennifer Lopez suffers shocking wardrobe malfunction during concert

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez was hailed by fans after she handled a shocking on-stage wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

Currently on the European leg of her ‘Up All Night’ concert tour in Poland, Jennifer Lopez, 56, suffered a mid-performance wardrobe malfunction at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw on Friday, when her fringed skirt fell on the stage floor.

During her latest concert, a day after she celebrated her birthday, Lopez was busy thanking the crowd for coming to her show when the glittery skirt she wore snapped and ended up on the floor.

Though she couldn’t help the skirt from not falling off her body, JLo managed the oops moment like an absolute queen, with a constant big smile on her face.

“I’m out here in my underwear,” Lopez can be heard joking to the concertgoers in the video shared on her official YouTube channel. “That’s gonna be everywhere.”

“I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear,” she added, as one of her dancers approached and tried to tie back the skirt. However, Lopez took it off and tossed it towards the crowd.

Notably, after her final European performance in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, July 27, Lopez will head to Istanbul with her tour. She will wrap up the international run with the Sardinia show on August 12.