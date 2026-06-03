Jennifer Lopez shuts down Brett Goldstein relationship rumors

Jennifer Lopez finally addressed the relationship rumors with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein after their strong chemistry during the press tour.

​Lopez and Goldstein’s playful interactions during the press tour have been so convincing that some fans have been wondering if the two might be an item in real life. The pair made a recent appearance on The Today Show on Tuesday to promote their upcoming rom-com film on Netflix and shut the rumor down when asked by Savannah Guthrie if they were dating.

The multihyphenate replied with a laugh, ​”There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person.” Goldstein chipped in and noted, “I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens, that’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time”.

​Guthrie quipped, “Okay, but I’ll just say, because I’m me and you know me. That was not an answer.” Lopez quickly replied, “That was not an answer? It was an answer!

​She continued, “because all these people that they put me with, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with…there were a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.” She then clearly said that they are “not dating.” Goldstein approved, saying, “Correct.”

In fact, Lopez revealed that she was enjoying her single life during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! confessing that she “should have done it sooner.”