Jennifer Lopez spills on childhood obsession with Madonna

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her childhood admiration for Madonna, revealing that her obsession with the pop icon once went as far as altering her own clothes to imitate her style.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the show Track Star, the Atlas star recalled how deeply she was influenced by Madonna during her early years.

The 56-year-old singer and actress said she was instantly drawn to Madonna’s bold fashion and stage presence, describing her as a major inspiration.

“This is Madonna,” Lopez said while reacting to the artist’s hit Ray of Light. “When I was little, I wanted to be like her.”

Jennifer Lopez revealed that her admiration was so strong that she would “cut up” her clothes to recreate Madonna-inspired outfits.

She also reflected on how that early influence shaped her mindset as an artist, saying she always wanted to evolve and avoid being “stuck” in one place creatively.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lopez was quizzed on songs by other major artists including Janet Jackson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Selena Quintanilla, whom she famously portrayed in the 1997 biographical film Selena.

Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix film Office Romance, where she stars alongside Brett Goldstein.