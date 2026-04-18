Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Los Angeles as she stepped out in a sleek, figure-hugging outfit just days after her surprise debut at Coachella.

The 56-year-old star showcased her toned physique in an all-black ensemble, pairing a skintight crop top with high-waisted leggings as she headed to lunch at the celebrity hotspot The Ivy. Completing the casual yet polished look, Lopez wore chunky sneakers with tall white socks and accessorized with layered gold jewelry, including a personalized name necklace.

Her glam remained effortlessly radiant, with dewy makeup, a soft pink lip, and orange-tinted sunglasses. She pulled her long brunette hair back into a tight ponytail, adding a sporty edge to the chic appearance.

The outing comes shortly after Lopez made a surprise appearance during David Guetta’s set at Coachella, marking her first-ever performance at the iconic festival. She took to the stage to perform her new track “Save Me Tonight,” energizing the crowd in a dazzling bodysuit paired with a dramatic feathered jacket. The moment drew a massive reaction from fans, especially as it came ahead of a headline set by Justin Bieber.

Jennifer Lopez has also been making headlines for developments in her personal life. New legal documents suggest that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has relinquished his stake in their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in early 2025, had continued to share ownership of the property as they attempted to sell it.