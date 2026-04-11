Jennifer Lopez teases ‘raunchier’ return to rom-coms with ‘Office Romance’

Jennifer Lopez is stepping back into familiar territory and embracing it fully. The multi-hyphenate star says she is “back in my rom-com era” as she prepares for her upcoming Netflix film, Office Romance.

More than two decades after her hit Maid in Manhattan, Lopez took to Instagram on April 10 to reflect on the film that helped define her early 2000s romantic comedy success. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos captured by photographer Barry Wetcher, she posted nostalgic moments alongside co-stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Bob Hoskins and Natasha Richardson.

“So many feelings! Such wonderful memories!” Lopez wrote. “And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It’s OUR Happy Era!!!”

The upcoming film, set to debut on Netflix this summer, pairs Lopez with Brett Goldstein as her on-screen love interest. Directed by Ol Parker, the project also stars Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris and Edward James Olmos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

While Lopez built her rom-com legacy with films like The Wedding Planner and Monster-in-Law, she hinted that this latest project will take a different tone.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last year, Lopez described Office Romance as “a little raunchy,” noting that it leans more toward edgier comedies like Knocked Up and There’s Something About Mary rather than the “sweet wholesomeness” of her earlier work.

Jennifer Lopez starred in Kiss of the Spider-Woman last year and had an uncredited cameo in Anaconda. She also stars in the upcoming The Last Mrs. Parrish.