Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event

US pop queen Jennifer Lopez is set to campaign for Kamala Harris at a glitzy rally in Las Vegas, the vice president’s team announced Tuesday, as the Democrat seeks to turn out Hispanic voters in the home stretch of a nail-bitingly close election.

The 55-year-old singer and ‘Unstoppable’ actress – J-Lo to her army of fans – was among a number of stars of Puerto Rican heritage who publicly backed Harris after a speaker at her Republican opponent Donald Trump’s weekend rally called the US territory a ‘floating island of garbage’.

Jennifer Lopez is not performing at Thursday’s event – the music will be provided by Mexican pop-rock band Mana – but she will drive home the importance of voting in the crucial swing state of Nevada, the campaign said, as well as explain why she is endorsing Harris.

In a campaign notable for its star-studded rallies and celebrity endorsements, Kamala Harris has so far earned the backing of music stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Pink and Bruce Springsteen.

The rally is part of a series of ‘When We Vote We Win’ events in key battleground states featuring recording artists focused on turning out the few remaining undecided voters, with polling showing a neck-and-neck race.

“These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them,” the campaign said in a statement.

“The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote.”

Lopez, singer Ricky Martin and reggaeton star Bad Bunny – all of whom boast social media followings in the tens of millions – gave Harris a boost this week by sharing her campaign video targeting voters in Puerto Rico on social media.