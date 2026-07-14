Jennifer Lopez & Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon 2026: Outfits, gossip and that hat

They may have been on different sides of the court in the final, but during Sunday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final, there was an undeniable energy surrounding an unlikely duo: Jennifer Lopez and Marvel’s Tom Hiddleston. Here’s everything you need to know from the stands in the VIP box.

The July 12 match, where Italy’s Jannik Sinner claimed his second consecutive Gentlemen’s Singles title against Alexander Zverev, may have had a clear winner but that did not stop the most stylish of attendees from bringing their fashion A-game. Despite an unseasonably high 25°C summer day in London, Lopez – who was styled by Mariel Haenn and Hannah Margeson – was a vision in Ralph Lauren, serving us with her best warm-weather styling.

The full outfit details from Lopez:

Ralph Lauren Buckle-Trim Georgette Sleeveless Dress in tan/cream. It is currently unavailable to shop but is expected to resell for around $7,500-$11,000 according to a designer retailer who wished to remain unnamed.

Ralph Lauren Hemp-Blend Wide-Brim Hat – $1,290-$1,404

Ralph Lauren Collection Stacked RL Top Handle Bag –sold out; currently reselling for approximately $1,200

The Back Vault x David Webb Custom-Curated Diamond Earrings & bracelet set.

Jennifer Lopez’s Hat Sparks Debate – Did She Breach the Wimbledon Code?

While Lopez’s outfit was hailed by fashion lovers around the world, a wide-brimmed hat she was wearing prompted fierce debate amongst Wimbledon-watchers on social media due to the etiquette rules for guests in the iconic Royal Box. Ladies are asked “not to wear hats” at the world-famous tennis tournament, as the iconic dress code suggests “they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them”. Unlike other celebrity guests, such as Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, who both wore delicate headbands, J-Lo’s extra-large hat gave spectators something to laugh about with social media users piling into the conversation.

While on court, there may have been only two names on the tickets, up in the hospitality suites there were only two names on every spectator’s lips. Lopez and Hiddleston looked to be enjoying the match, chatting amicably in the Ralph Lauren box next to each other, fueling the rumor mill online following J. Lo’s split from Ben Affleck.

But were they flirting, or were they just friendly? Let’s investigate.

Lopez was caught in conversation with Hiddleston where the Loki star repeatedly gestures at the court, perhaps explaining to his guest the nuances of a tennis rally. The friendly exchange looked genuine and the pair shared laughs all throughout the match. However, a viral video circulating on TikTok and Twitter has people convinced that Hiddleston planted a kiss on J. Lo’s hand, something which is in fact, not real. The real footage shows Hiddleston, sharing a brief, warm handshake, while an edited version circulates online of a romantic hand-kiss.