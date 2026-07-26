Jennifer Lopez turns 57 with a message of hope after Ben Affleck split

Celebrating her 57th birthday on July 25, Jennifer Lopez marked the milestone by sharing an inspirational message on social media, signaling optimism as she continues navigating her independent life after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

Posting a video of herself smiling during a car ride, the multi-hyphenate star selected an audio voiceover inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s famous “Man in the Arena” speech. The audio focused on resilience and perseverance through life’s setbacks, accompanied by Lopez’s caption: “When you keep going it just keeps getting better.”

A European Getaway with Sister Lynda Lopez

Alongside her uplifting message, Lopez offered fans a glimpse into her birthday celebration, which included a trip to Paris alongside her sister, Lynda Lopez. Sharing pictures from the getaway, the singer described the journey as a special double birthday trip, writing that traveling with her sister was “always a good idea.”

The birthday post comes after Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, finalizing legal proceedings in January 2025. In recent media appearances, Lopez has spoken openly about entering a fulfilling stage of her life, emphasizing her current focus on independence, her children, and ongoing artistic projects.

Speaking previously on Good Morning America, Lopez reflected on her single status, expressing that she feels peaceful and comfortable moving forward on her own path without rushing into a new relationship.