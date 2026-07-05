Jennifer Lopez turns heads at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

When Jennifer Lopez arrived at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding festivities on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, she stunned the crowd. Despite the large number of high-profile guests in attendance, Lopez’s sophisticated look made her one of the most talked-about attendees of the evening.

Following the festivities, the singer and actress posted photos of her ensemble to Instagram, captioning them with a simple emoji. The photographs provided fans with a closer look at the outfit that got everyone talking.

Jennifer Lopez sported a floor-length black gown featuring a striking drop waist, styled by the team of Rob Zangardi, Mariel Haenn, and Hannah Margeson. The Office Romance actress accessorized the gown with a silver necklace and matching earrings, complemented by a radiant, rose-toned makeup look by Rokael Lizama and a clean white manicure by Tom Bachik.

Her choice of attire perfectly adhered to the event’s reported wedding dress code. According to The New York Times, women were encouraged to dress in floor-length gowns, elegant cocktail dresses, or other formal evening wear, while men were expected to wear tuxedos with black bow ties.

Lopez’s attendance also reminded fans of her long-standing history with Swift. During the Los Angeles stop of the Red Tour in 2013, the actress surprised the crowd by performing her hit “Jenny From the Block” alongside the “Lover” singer, marking their very first time sharing a stage. As their friendship grew over the years, Jennifer Lopez even invited Swift to participate in her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.