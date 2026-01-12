Jennifer Lopez goes viral for special outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 12, 2026
Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes with a stunning vintage gown that showcased her confident style.
The “On the Floor” singer and actress arrived on the red carpet in a daring, archival Jean-Louis Scherrer haute couture dress from the early 2000s. The mermaid-style gown featured delicate brown brocade vine and crystal-encrusted lace embroidery strategically placed over nude mesh, subtly covering key areas while revealing her sculpted abs, paired with a dramatic tulle train.
Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with this bold, empowering look at the 2026 Golden Globes—a fresh take on the sheer dress trend that first gained attention when Florence Pugh wore a see-through Valentino gown in 2022 amid online body-shaming discussions. Since then, many celebrities have embraced the daring style, and Jennifer Lopez’s version stands out as one of the most memorable.
Despite the outfit’s impact, some noted that her makeup appeared less flattering, with uneven application including darker patches on the forehead and prominent blush on the cheeks.
According to reports, the “Unstoppable” star— who legally declared herself single last year following her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck—attended the event as a presenter rather than a nominee. This marked her first Golden Globes appearance since 2024, when she posed alongside then-husband Affleck on the red carpet.
The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, celebrating the best in film, television and entertainment from the past year.
The ceremony honored a wide range of storytelling across genres, with One Battle After Another and Hamnet emerging as major winners in the film categories, while Netflix’s Adolescence dominated on the television side.
Here’s the complete list of winners and nominees:
Movies
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet – WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners – WINNER
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident – France
No Other Choice – South Korea
The Secret Agent – Brazil – WINNER
Sentimental Value – Norway
Sirāt – Spain
The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent – WINNER
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme – WINNER
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan –Weapons
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value – WINNER
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Ryan Coogler –Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners – WINNER
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray – Sirāt
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
Best Original Song
“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash – Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters – Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick – WINNER
“I Lied To You” – Sinners – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good – Stephen Schwartz
“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: For Good – Stephen Schwartz
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt – WINNER
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence – WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex – WINNER
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality – WINNER
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast Golden Globes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler – WINNER
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First