Jennifer Lopez goes viral for special outfit at 2026 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes with a stunning vintage gown that showcased her confident style.

The “On the Floor” singer and actress arrived on the red carpet in a daring, archival Jean-Louis Scherrer haute couture dress from the early 2000s. The mermaid-style gown featured delicate brown brocade vine and crystal-encrusted lace embroidery strategically placed over nude mesh, subtly covering key areas while revealing her sculpted abs, paired with a dramatic tulle train.

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with this bold, empowering look at the 2026 Golden Globes—a fresh take on the sheer dress trend that first gained attention when Florence Pugh wore a see-through Valentino gown in 2022 amid online body-shaming discussions. Since then, many celebrities have embraced the daring style, and Jennifer Lopez’s version stands out as one of the most memorable.

Despite the outfit’s impact, some noted that her makeup appeared less flattering, with uneven application including darker patches on the forehead and prominent blush on the cheeks.

According to reports, the “Unstoppable” star— who legally declared herself single last year following her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck—attended the event as a presenter rather than a nominee. This marked her first Golden Globes appearance since 2024, when she posed alongside then-husband Affleck on the red carpet.

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, celebrating the best in film, television and entertainment from the past year.

The ceremony honored a wide range of storytelling across genres, with One Battle After Another and Hamnet emerging as major winners in the film categories, while Netflix’s Adolescence dominated on the television side.

Here’s the complete list of winners and nominees:

Movies

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet – WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners – WINNER

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident – France

No Other Choice – South Korea

The Secret Agent – Brazil – WINNER

Sentimental Value – Norway

Sirāt – Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent – WINNER

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia