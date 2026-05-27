Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Memorial Day Post with Son Goes Viral

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life this Memorial Day, posting photos and videos of a relaxed poolside gathering with her son Max and loved ones.

A Low-Key Family Celebration

The 56-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday with a carousel of casual moments from the holiday. “Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody,”

she captioned the post, which showed her seated at an outdoor table, drink in hand, soaking up the California sun.

The clip features Lopez chatting and laughing near her son Maximilian “Max” Muñiz, who kept it low-key in a camouflage-patterned jacket. Other photos show J.Lo hugging Max in front of a U.S. flag backdrop and enjoying a float in the pool alongside her twins.

Max and his sister Emme, both 18, turned 18 earlier this year in February. The twins are notoriously private, so moments like this are rare for fans.

Fans React to Rare Sighting

The post quickly drew thousands of comments, with fans praising Lopez for sharing such personal moments. “Awww!! Happy Memorial Day, Jen. Total Eclipse Of The Heart! What a wonderful vibe,” one fan wrote. Others called it “the best way to celebrate life: Family.”

This isn’t the first time Max has sparked attention online. Earlier this year, photos of Lopez and Max outside the Beverly Hills Hotel led to concern from some fans over his slim legs.

Sources clarified that Max had no health issues, noting it was likely just a normal adolescent growth spurt and genetics. The moment also fueled online chatter about how much Max resembles his father, Marc Anthony, at the same age.

Lopez Balances Stardom and Motherhood

Lopez has always been open about how much her kids mean to her, often calling them her “wonder twins” and “angels sent straight from heaven.” She shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and despite her packed schedule, she makes it a point to celebrate holidays and milestones together

This Memorial Day post follows a string of rare family shares, including an emotional 18th birthday tribute in February and an Easter FaceTime call earlier this spring. For fans, each post is a reminder of how quickly time flies – and how fiercely protective Lopez is of her kids’ privacy.

As she balances touring, acting, and her latest projects, moments like this show that family time still comes first for J.Lo.