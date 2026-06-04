Jennifer Lopez’s twins secure 5-college acceptance record

American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez became a proud mom to her twins, Max and Emme, as they have unlocked new academic achievements.

In her latest interview, the Office Romance star beamed as she discussed their major academic accomplishments. She told Extra, “I am so proud that they set goals for themselves. They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school”.

Lopez went on to explain “how hard they worked” once school got “serious” in the fifth grade. She further added, “They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they’re good people”.

Lopez, who shared her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, described the twins as “loving” and “good-hearted.” She continued, “I always say to them, ‘What do I say?’ And they say, ‘Doesn’t matter if we get good grades so long as we’re good people.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right.’ And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I’m very proud of both of them”.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 27, the actress admitted that she’s “been crying for two months” over the prospect of her children leaving for college. “Don’t talk about it, because we start crying,” Lopez joked. The singer also confirmed that her children would attend separate colleges: “I want them to be happy, go where they want to go and do what they want to do…They have big dreams.”

“I remember being at that age and thinking I couldn’t wait to get out into the world and do my thing,” Lopez continued.