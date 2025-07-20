Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being target of misogyny during early fame

Jennifer Love Hewitt has opened up about the emotional toll of the intense media scrutiny she faced in the early 2000s, reflecting on how the entertainment industry treated young women during that era.

The actress, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, revealed that she only recently came to understand the extent of the sexism she experienced while watching the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Jennifer Love Hewitt explained that the behaviour of the media and paparazzi back then, especially the way women were spoken to and photographed, deeply affected her, even if she did not fully realise it at the time.

She admitted that the way she was sexualised at such a young age continues to trouble her, particularly as she was labelled a sex symbol before she even understood the meaning of it.

During the height of her fame, Jennifer Love Hewitt starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a film that gained cult status.

However, despite her efforts and hard work on the project, she felt that the media focused more on her appearance than her acting.

She recalled being known more for what she wore than for her actual performance.

The actress tried to push back against this treatment, even wearing a shirt with a message meant to challenge the way people discussed her body, but said the gesture was largely ignored.

Jennifer Love Hewitt also spoke about a particularly difficult moment involving a magazine cover that commented on her weight using intrusive holiday photos.

She shared that the experience had a lasting effect on her confidence and marked a turning point in how she viewed herself.

Now starring in the hit series 9-1-1, Jennifer Love Hewitt says she finally feels seen for her talent rather than her appearance.

Returning to her role as Julie James in the new legacy sequel of I Know What You Did Last Summer gave her a chance to reconnect with the character on her own terms.