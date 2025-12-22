Jennifer Meyer announces first pregnancy with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi

American jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer announces her first pregnancy with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi.

In an Instagram post on December 19, she shared a carousel of photos of her baby bump with a caption, “Hey baby girl. We love love love you!”.

Meyer already shared two kids, Ruby, 19 and Otis, 16, with her ex-husband Tobey Maguire.

And the 48-year-old’s family is thrilled, with her oldest daughter Ruby quipping in the comments section, “Someone had a big lunch”.

Meanwhile, Geoff, 34, wrote in a message to their baby on the way, “WE LOVE YOU”.

Jennifer’s pregnancy comes one year after she and Geoff one year after their announcement of engagement. In an August 2024 Instagram post, she captioned a photo of herself wearing an emerald-cut diamond ring on full display while in a tight embrace with the investment banker, “YES!!!”

Jennifer was married to Tobey from 2007 to 2016, finalising their divorce in 2020. And, according to Jennifer, the Spider-Man alum and Geoff “love each other so much”.