Jennifer Stone recalls her challenging ‘The Pitt’ audition

Jennifer Stone talked candidly about a challenging audition for The Pitt, claiming that the medical drama reminded her of her own nursing career.

When the show was first being created, the actress—best known for her role as Harper Finkle in Wizards of Waverly Place—tried out for a series regular part. Stone was already employed as an emergency room nurse when these events occurred. Every time she had spare time at work, she prepared diligently for the upcoming audition.

However, when the screenplay discussed the COVID pandemic and the perspectives of medical professionals, it became difficult to read. Stone claimed that when she read the last section of the script, she began having a panic attack. She had to look around and concentrate on nearby objects to calm herself while struggling to breathe.

The encounter demonstrated how closely The Pitt resembles Stone’s actual life. She noted that because the show’s medical scenes seem so real, it might be challenging for her to watch.

“I have a hard time watching it ’cause it’s too close to home a little bit,” Jennifer Stone remarked.

After years as an actor, the celebrity began working as a nurse in 2022. In 2023, she also worked as a disaster relief nurse.

Stone’s experience demonstrates why those who have worked in the medical field may find the show particularly relatable, even though she was not cast in The Pitt. Today, she continues balancing her acting career while working as a nurse.