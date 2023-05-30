‘Unfortunate timing’: Jennifer Winget talks about divorce with Karan Singh Grover

India actor Jennifer Winget said her marriage with fellow celebrity Karan Singh Grover ended due to unfortunate timing.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Their first interaction happened on the sets of their serial ‘Dil Mill Gayye‘. They got into a relationship and tied the knot in 2012.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover parted ways in 2014. She is single, while her former husband tied the knot with prolific Bollywood actor and model Bipasha Basu.

Jennifer Winget shared the reason for their split in an interview with an Indian entertainment news website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)



The actor said no one is to be blamed for their breakup, adding that their past has nothing to do with their present.

“I believe we were both unprepared,” she said. “It wasn’t just him (Karan Singh Grover) or myself; we weren’t both ready to take that move. We had been friends for so long.

“We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess.”

She said they are happy in their lives.

Jennifer Winget has worked in the hit dramas ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom‘, ‘Kkusum‘, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay‘ and ‘Beyhadh 1 and 2‘.

She has made special appearances in shows ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii‘, ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan‘ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘.