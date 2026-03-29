Jensen Ackles hints at what comes next after ‘The Boys’ final season

Jensen Ackles is already looking beyond the end of The Boys, and in doing so, he’s quietly confirmed that the franchise isn’t going anywhere just yet.

As Season 5 of the Prime Video hit builds toward its conclusion, Ackles has been teasing what comes next — and it sounds like the world of The Boys is expanding rather than wrapping up.

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In recent conversations, Jensen Ackles has pointed toward new stories still in development, including the upcoming spin-off Vought Rising. Set in a different era, the project leans into a 1950s setting and a more mystery-driven tone, suggesting that the universe built by creator Eric Kripke still has plenty of ground left to explore.

What’s interesting is how he frames it. Jensen Ackles doesn’t present the spin-off as a simple continuation, but more like a new angle on the same world — a chance to dig into the early days of Vought and the origins of its darker legacy. It’s a different era, different tone, but still connected to the core of what made the series work.

At the same time, Jensen Ackles is helping build anticipation for the final season of the flagship series. There’s a sense that the show is leaning fully into its ending — not pulling back, not softening, but going all in.

Characters are divided, tensions are rising, and the stakes feel higher than ever. And Ackles, in his own way, is signaling that the ending won’t just close a story, it will set the stage for what follows.

There’s also a clear thread running through everything Ackles discusses: continuity. Not just in plot, but in tone and ambition. Jensen Ackles seems confident that the next chapter will carry forward the same energy, the same edge, and the same willingness to push boundaries that defined the original series.

And while details are still being kept under wraps, the direction is becoming clearer. The universe of The Boys isn’t ending with Season 5 — it’s evolving, and according to Jensen Ackles, the next phase is already taking shape behind the scenes.