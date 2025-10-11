‘Countdown’: Jensen Ackles' crime drama ends after one season

Prime Video has cancelled Jensen Ackles’ crime drama Countdown after just one season, leaving fans disheartened.

The thriller film, created by Derek Haas, featured Jensen Ackles as a Los Angeles detective embroiled in a perilous mission to uncover the truth behind a Homeland Security officer’s murder. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a dark conspiracy that endangers millions in Los Angeles.

The show boasted an ensemble cast, including Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight and Uli Latukefu.

In an interview with Haas for Countdown’s summer cover story, shared, “You want the stakes to be big,” adding that the plot centres on “a whole city being in jeopardy”.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment over the cancellation. One user wrote, “No. I hope another network/streamer sees its potential and picks it up. I don’t get it. It was in the top 10 for over 3 months”. Another commented, “I’m so angry and upset. The show deserved a second season”.

A third fan expressed, “So gutted. Countdown is a great show, and it sucks to have it cancelled like this! It ended on a cliffhanger, and that’s so frustrating. I feel for all the cast and crew. They were having so much fun on this”.