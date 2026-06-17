Television presenter and former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The announcement was made during the final episodes of Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm, which premiered on Prime Video.

In an emotional conversation with farm manager Charlie Ireland and co-star Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson disclosed his diagnosis, saying: “I’ve got cancer.”

He went on to explain that he had known about the diagnosis since May but had kept the news private while continuing work on the farm. Jeremy Clarkson further revealed that doctors discovered the cancer following a biopsy and described it as “aggressive,” although it was detected at an early stage.

The 65-year-old television personality also discussed his treatment plans, explaining that he would undergo surgery in the coming weeks. While the operation itself would be relatively quick, he noted that recovery would temporarily limit his ability to work.

The season finale featured scenes of Clarkson in hospital, prompting him to reflect on his health journey. “I started Season 5 with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of Season 5 and I’m back in a hospital bed,” he said.

Jeremy Clarkson concluded, “What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I’ll see you for Season 6, and if it isn’t, I won’t.”