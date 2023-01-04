‘Too messed up to type’: Jeremy Renner gives health update after snow plough accident

American actor, Jeremy Renner gave a health update with his first picture on social media since the snow plough accident.

On Tuesday, two days after the traumatic weather-related accident, the ‘Avengers’ star shared his first picture from the hospital bed on the photo and video sharing social application.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he acknowledged in the Insta post. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Numerous fans and Hollywood fraternity sent love and well wishes for Renner via social media post.

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner, who owns a home in Washoe County of Nevada, USA, for several years, the area which received heavy snowfall on New Year’s eve, was injured in a snow accident on Sunday.

As per the reports, the traumatic accident took place when the celebrity was moving snow from a private driveway for his family members to depart after celebrating the holiday season together.

On Monday, his publicist said in a statement that Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’ in the snow plough accident, and underwent two surgeries to treat the injuries.

“Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” the rep said in another statement on Tuesday evening. “He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition.”

“He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones,” the statement read further.

