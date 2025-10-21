Jeremy Strong prepares for Zuckerberg role, addresses Eisenberg comparisons

Jeremy Strong has addressed the comparisons to Jesse Eisenberg as he gears up to play Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film The Social Reckoning.

The film serves as a companion piece to the 2010 film The Social Network, which earned Eisenberg an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the young tech entrepreneur.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Museum Gala, strong described Sorkin’s script as “one of the great scripts I’ve ever read”, noting that it “speaks to our time” and “touches the third rail of everything happening in our world”.

While acknowledging in inevitable comparisons to Eisenberg’s performance, strongly emphasised that his approach will be uniquely his own. “No, I think that has nothing to do with what I’m going to do”, he stated when asked if the previous portrayal would influence his interpretation of Zukerberg.

Strong expressed admiration for Sorkin’s return to the subject, particularly in exploring Zuckerberg’s later years beyond his initial rise to fame. “It’s a great character, fascinating, complex, and I’m approaching it with great care and empathy and objectivity”, he added.

This project marks Strong’s third collaboration with Sorkin, following their work on Molly’s Game in 2017 and The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 2020. Unlike The Social Network, which was directed by David Fincher, The Social Reckoning will be directed to Sorkin himself.

Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield will not reprise their roles, with the film introducing new characters, including Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horwitz. Together, these characters will uncover internal issues within Zuckerberg’s company, continuing Sorkin’s exploration of power, technology and accountability in the digital age.