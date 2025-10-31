Jerry Bruckheimer reveals Brad Pitt's tearful goodbye to F1 racing role

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared a heartfelt anecdote about Brad Pitt’s deep immersion in his role for the upcoming racing film F1. He revealed that the actor got emotional on his final day of filming.

Speaking at a special screening in Los Angeles, the 82-year-old Bruckheimer recalled on what he called “the happiest day of my life” during the Abu Dhabi shoot. The moment was a sharp contrast with Pitt’s experience. “When Brad climbed onto the car, it was his last run. He would say it was his unhappiest day because he wanted to drive some more”, Bruckheimer told People.

Director Joseph Kosinki echoed the sentiment, noting he felt “really good” about Pitt’s commanding presence on the track. Kosinski commented, “He was really sad to get out of the car on the last day”. “We let him do a few more laps at the end of the last take. He really loved playing this character. It was emotional for him to say goodbye”.

Directed by Kosinski, F1 stars Pitt as veteran racer Sonny Hayes, who makes a comeback to mentor rookie driver Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) and revive a faltering Formula One team. The high-octane project filming took place amid actual F1 races, blending real-world adrenaline with Hollywood drama. The film is slated for release in 2025.