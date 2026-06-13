Jerry Hall shuts down plastic surgery rumors

Jerry Hall shrugs off myths related to aging in her recent interview with British Vogue.

On June 12, in her recent interview with British Vogue, the actress and model Jerry Hall did not hold back when it came to the outdated misconception that women of a certain age have to dress accordingly.

In an interview, she revealed her own concepts of aging, “age-appropriate” fashion, Hall was not shy about calling it “terrible” while also pointing out that clothes available to older women are nothing but “grey and beige and dull.”

Hall said she’s also rejecting the expectation that women should go gray as they mature. “There’s always this thing you get old, and you have to cut your hair short and have this short blue-grey hair,” she said. “I think it’s a hideous look. I think you shouldn’t do it, no matter what the magazines say.” She added, “We should stand up for our rights to be old and look good!”

Still, the mom of four is a proponent of natural beauty. The outlet reported that Hall has never gotten Botox or fillers, a fact confirmed by Hall’s stance on plastic surgery. “I think we should be allowed to look 70. Why not? Why should we try to look 50? I mean,” she said, then added, “you want to look a good 70.”

“What’s wrong with wrinkles? I have loads of wrinkles, but I don’t mind. I’m 70, I should have wrinkles. I don’t want to look weird, I don’t want to scare my grandchildren,” she joked before sharing her thoughts on the increasing number of stars in Hollywood undergoing the knife (without naming any names, of course).

“Let’s face it, plastic surgery is not perfected,” she said. “Look at the photos from the Oscars. Look at the women! They look scary. I guess some people have to do it for their career, but I would just rather retire.”

Hall also reflected on her grandmother and, as a grandmother to her own offspring, said that she takes on the role with pride, but still doesn’t feel her age. “My grandmother, when she was in her 70s, had grey hair, she was a bit fat – a lovely old granny.” She commented. “I love being a granny, I’m always babysitting, but I don’t really feel 70.”

Hall’s daughters, Elizabeth and Georgia May (both of whom she shares with ex Mick Jagger), are mothers, sharing two children between them. The five of them starred in a sweet Mother’s Day campaign for Burberry back in 2025.

Nearly 11 years ago, Hall shared the same sentiments about getting older in a 2015 piece published by the British publication Radio Times.

“So many women are being weak about ageing. I find it annoying,” she said. “It’s ridiculous to imagine you can stay young forever and live forever. It’s taking away from young people. There’s a beauty and respect in age. Magazines and media are disrespectful of age.”

“You know some women take fat from their bottom and put it in their upper lip?” she added of cosmetic enhancements. “Then you’re kissing their ass!”

“I think it’s fun to be able to dress in a way that looks good on your figure. I’m very lucky I didn’t lose my figure. So I think I should be able to wear anything,” said the Bejewelled star, who will turn 70 on July 2.