Jerry Seinfeld reveals true feelings about 'Friends': 'Unbelievable'

Jerry Seinfeld appears to have conflicted feelings over the beloved sit-com Friends, which he spoke about during a new comedy show.

The 72-year-old multi-hyphenated star performed at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 5, where he threw shade at the ‘90s show.

When asked about his all-time favourite show, Seinfeld heard an audience member shout “Friends” and told the audience that he had a theory about the sit-com, saying, “My show [‘Seinfled’] came on — ’89, ’90. Friends came on a few years later.”

The Seinfeld star and co-creator continued, “I think NBC was watching my show and went, ‘Hey, this is working pretty well. Why don’t we try the same thing with good-looking people?’ And that was a pretty good idea. I think that kind of worked.”

Seinfeld premiered on NBC in 1989 and continued to run for nine seasons. While both Friends and Seinfeld followed a group of friends as they got through their day-to-day lives, Seinfeld hasn’t blamed the show starring Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, for copying his show for the first time.

In a 2022 interview, Kudrow revealed that Seinfeld once told her “you’re welcome,” at a ‘90s party as Friends had succeeded Seinfeld on NBC.