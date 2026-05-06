Jesse Williams marries Alejandra Onieva in private ceremony

Jesse Williams tied the knot with Spanish actor Alejandra Onieva in a private ceremony months ago.

According to TMZ, the former Grey’s Anatomy star and his bride opted for a low-key wedding, avoiding public announcements and keeping details tightly controlled. The marriage marked a new chapter for Williams following his divorce from real estate agent Aryn Drake-Lee, which was finalised in 2020 after several years of legal disputes.

What began as a relatively quiet split in 2017 escalated into a prolonged court battle over custody, finances, and co-parenting arrangements. Drake-Lee sought sole custody at one stage, while Williams challenged the terms of his parenting time, leading to mediation and court oversight.

In 2018, Williams was ordered to pay more than 50,000 dollars per month in spousal support, in addition to child support, prompting further legal challenges.

Even after the divorce was finalized, the case kept drawing attention, in which both parties were later ordered to participate in a “high conflict parents” programme as disputes persisted.

Williams and Onieva met in 2025 while starring opposite each other in the series Hotel Costiera, which was filmed on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. By early autumn last year, they were seen together in Madrid. They later attended a premiere in Rome and made a joint appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain.