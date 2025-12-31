Jessica Alba, Cash Warren’s daughter Honor set to attend Yale University

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s eldest daughter, Honor, is heading to Yale University!

In an Instagram post by her private high school -Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences – on December 17, the 17-year-old’s college plans were revealed.

The post featured a sweet throwback photo of Honor as a toddler placed above Yale’s name and logo.

According to the graphic, Honor will study English and Film Studies at the Ivy League university, which her father, Cash Warren, also attended.

The school celebrated the announcement in its caption, writing, “Honor is headed to Yale University!! We are so proud of Honor and it’s an HONOR to send her off. GO BULLDOGS #honorisabulldog.”

Honor’s classmates filled the comments section with congratulatory messages, while her younger sister, Haven, 14, showed her support with red heart emojis.

Jessica Alba shares three kids — daughters Honor and Haven, as well as son Hayes, 7 — with her ex-husband, Cash Warren.

The actress filed for divorce from Warren in February after nearly 17 years of marriage, with both requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Since their split, the duo have seemingly been able to co-parent amicably. Alba and Warren reunited to celebrate Easter with their children back in April.