Jessica Alba made a memorable moment with her daughter Honor before she heads off to university.

The duo decided to have matching tattoos before Honor heads off to Yale University. Earlier, in July, Honor made an Instagram post; the post featured both of them holding each other’s hands intertwined in the front seat of a car with the caption, “me x mama.”

Tattoo artist WINTERSTONE also gave an up-close look at the designs, which feature an eye with an infinity symbol. Jessica got hers on the outside of her forearm, while Honor opted to get hers done on her inner wrist. “Matching tattoos with her daughter!” WINTERSTONE captioned a recent Instagram post. “What a way to show love with an unforgettable experience! A memory they will share forever!”

The memory was especially poignant for Jessica, who admitted she’s figuring out how to cope with her eldest child heading off to college. “It hasn’t really hit me personally,” the 45-year-old told People in an interview published Aug. 19, “but I think for any parent, just that milestone, it’s intense.”

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“I don’t think you can prepare for it,” she added. “You just have to tackle it when it happens.” Jessica, who also shares daughter Haven, 15, and son Hayes, 8, with Cash, has been deeply feeling her emotions regarding Honor’s new chapter since the day she graduated from high school in May.

“Graduation day. What have we been doing all morning?” Jessica said in a video posted to Instagram at the time. “Well, I’ve been crying.” “Honor, you’re graduating today, and I used to cry on my way to dropping you off to middle school because you felt so big,” she told her daughter in the car, “and now I cry dropping you off to your graduation.” Honor had clearly had the fill of her tears that day, telling the camera, “Guys, she’s going through it.”

But as the Honest Company founder explained, she couldn’t help but feel emotional “because my baby is the most incredible human in the whole world.”