Jessica Alba celebrates ‘Spy kids’ role as her kid turns 8

American actress Jessica Alba honored her little spy kid’s level one skill.

The actress wished her son Hayes on his 8th birthday. Alba shared Hayes with her previous husband Cash Warren.

On January 1, in an Instagram post, she noted, “My Hayesie, my sweet, bright, fun, hilarious Hayes. 8 years ago, early in the morning on NYE, you arrived. Time has flown by, yet it has paused on so many beautiful moments with you. Watching you grow into the coolest lil dude ever has been one of the greatest experiences of my life”.

The Fantastic Four actor, whose New Year plans involved quality time with boyfriend Danny Ramirez, also included a slideshow of Hayes learning new hobbies, including him acing his “skills on the tennis court, golf course, soccer field and handball court”.

Though Jessica is impressed with her son’s ability to study different sports techniques, she’s even more in awe of the bond he’s built with his older sisters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, over the years.

She continued, “I love your quick wit with your sisters, and your desire to always play and have fun. I love that you are bilingual and have such compassion and empathy for anyone who might feel different in any way or circumstance. I’ve admired how you have stepped into this year with so much bravery, never allowing the unknown to swallow or paralyze you, but being courageous in the face of so many new changes”.

She ended the heartfelt message, “I am tremendously proud of you and love you in this lifetime and all lifetimes forevermore. Happy Birthday, my baby boy!”.

Indeed, the Alba-Warren family went through a major change last February, when Jessica and Cash, 46, shared they were calling it quits after 16 years of marriage. But the duo aren’t the only ones embracing new horizons, as their oldest daughter is adding a new milestone to her academic career: She was accepted to Yale last month.

“Honor – I don’t know how you did it. Your ability to stay focused on your goals no matter what life threw your way this year was inspiring,” Cash wrote in his Dec. 31 post. “Thanks for continuing to blaze the trail for your sister and little bro. You’re going to freaking YALE!!!”