Jessica Alba, daughters steal spotlight at FIFA World Cup

It is easy to understand why a picture of ‘Fantastic Four’ Jessica Alba and her daughters during the US vs. Turkey FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles is going viral online. In what immediately became one of the most talked-about celebrity sightings of the tournament so far, the actress and her girls are captured in the photos mid-selfie.

On June 25, Jessica Alba attended the Group D match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with her daughters, Honor and Haven, who also brought two friends along. Fans quickly responded to the informal, organic vibe of the photos, noting how much her daughters had grown and how the group appeared to be genuinely enjoying a great night out rather than making a staged celebrity appearance.

American actress Jessica Alba with her daughters during the Turkey vs. USA game yesterday. 🇺🇸🎬 pic.twitter.com/yf018NaPpe — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 26, 2026

Alba was married to their father, film producer Cash Warren, for sixteen years prior to their separation in early 2025. Hayes, the youngest of the couple’s three children, was not present at the game. Since their split, Jessica Alba and Warren have both made co-parenting a top priority, and outings like this demonstrate how beautifully that dynamic is evolving for the family.

Alba also shared footage of Snoop Dogg on her Instagram Story that same evening, and Honor and Haven managed to grab a picture with him as well. For the Alba household, the entire evening carried a highly celebratory energy.

The match itself was dramatic. Seven minutes into stoppage time, Turkey’s Kaan Ayhan scored the game-winning goal to defeat the United States 3-2, turning what had been a closely contested match into a last-minute heartbreaker for the home audience. Despite the loss, the US team has already guaranteed its spot in the next round; they will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final Group D match this July in Santa Clarita, California.

The viral success of Alba’s images speaks to a broader trend regarding celebrity presence at the World Cup in North America. Stars like Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Salma Hayek, and Ryan Reynolds have all made appearances at previous group stage matches. The tournament, which runs until July 19, has drawn a continuous stream of A-list celebrities to matches across its host cities. Alba’s picture with her daughters is already solidifying its place as one of the most iconic crowd photos from what is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events the country has seen in decades.