Jessica Alba finalizes divorce from Cash Warren with no alimony agreement

Jessica Alba has finalized her divorce from Cash Warren, officially ending their 16-year-long marriage nearly a year after she filed to dissolve their union.

According to court documents cited by TMZ, the former couple – who eloped in 2008 without a prenuptial agreement – agreed that neither party will pay alimony. They will share joint custody of their three children – daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 8.

As part of the financial settlement, Warren, 46, will receive a $3 million payout tied to the division of marital assets, including the pair’s $10 million Beverly hills home purchased in 2017. The payment will be made in two nontaxable installments of $1.5 million, one issued immediately and the second due in one year.

Alba, 44, has also legally restored her maiden name, a request she made when filing for divorce in February 2025. The filing cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as December 27, 2024. Sources previously described the split as “extremely amicable” despite the couple’s substantial shared wealth and the absence of a prenup.

The former couple first met while working on the 2005 film Fantastic Four and were married for nearly two decades. Alba announced their separation in January 2025, describing it as part of a journey of “self realization and transformation.”

They filed for divorce the following month, and both of them have moved forward personally. Warren has been linked to model Hana Sun Doerr, while Alba has been seen with actor Danny Ramirez, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Captain America: Brave New World.