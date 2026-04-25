Jessica Alba picture goes viral and here is the REASON

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba recently shared a photo of her three children, with fans quickly noticing a “twinning” moment between the star and one of her daughters.

The 45-year-old star celebrated Earth Day by taking 17-year-old Honour Marie Warren, 14-year-old Haven Garner Warren, and 8-year-old Hayes Alba Warren to the beach.

“Celebrating Earth Day today—and every day—because there is no Plan(et) B,” Jessica Alba wrote. “Mother Earth is all we’ve got, so let’s take care of her—our lives quite literally depend on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

While Hayes bears a stronger resemblance to his father, Cash Warren, Honor and Haven take after their mother. However, it was Honor’s likeness that stopped followers in their tracks; she shares her mother’s high cheekbones, dark brown hair, and even the same middle-part hairstyle.

The post comes as Jessica Alba recently participated in a panel for the 2026 Careers Film Summit at the Academy in Los Angeles, an event Honor and her classmates also attended.

“We talked about all the things—how I got my start, the auditions that didn’t go my way, the ones that changed everything, the importance of representation across the board, [and] why community is absolutely everything in this industry,” Alba’s caption read.