Jessica Alba soft-launches boyfriend Danny Ramirez in dreamy Australia getaway photos

Jessica Alba has taken her romance with Danny Ramirez to new level as she made their relationship Instagram official.

The Honest Company founder took to her social media handle over the weekend to soft launch her 33-year-old boyfriend.

Jessica Alba shared a carousel of sizzling photos from her recent getaway to Australia. The first photo in the carousel featured her standing on a set of wooden stairs overlooking the clear blue water while another clip showed her meditating by the water.

In the clip, the Fantastic Four actor could be seen sitting with her legs crossed and palms up as the sounds of waves crashing into the rocks continue in the background.

The mother of three also included the a slew of photos of her fine dining experience at the Raes Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

However, it was her last slide that made the headlines as it featured none other than his handsome new beau, Ramirez.

The duo was seen walking down a coastal staircase, both facing away from the camera. both facing away from the camera

“Byron Bay,” she sweetly wrote in the caption, referencing the Australian coastal region.

This marks as new step in Jessica Alba’s dating life since her divorce from Cash Warren in February 2025.