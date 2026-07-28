Jessica Alba was joined by her eldest daughter, Honor, during a break from filming the upcoming 13 Going on 30 reboot in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress was photographed on Monday wearing a brown halter-neck blouse paired with a knee-length leather skirt and comfortable grey slippers as she took time between scenes. Alba appeared focused on her phone before being joined by 18-year-old Honor, who stood out with her long pink hair and a Christian Dior handbag.

Honor, who is taller than her mother, spent time chatting with Alba during the visit, offering a glimpse of the close bond the pair have shared over the years.

Alba shares Honor, daughter Haven, 15, and son Hayes, 8, with her former husband, Cash Warren. The couple announced their separation in January 2025 after nearly two decades together, finalising their divorce earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Alba confirmed she had joined the cast of Netflix’s reimagining of 13 Going on 30. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, she wrote, “One of those movies that truly never gets old. Thrilled to be part of reimagining such an iconic film alongside an incredible cast and creative team.”

The remake, directed by Brett Haley, began production in June. The original 2004 romantic comedy, produced by Jennifer Garner, became a fan favourite and starred Garner alongside Mark Ruffalo, Andy Serkis, Brie Larson, Ashley Benson, Jim Gaffigan and Kathy Baker.