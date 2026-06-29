Jessica Alba's picture with young boyfriend goes viral

Jessica Alba made a family outing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attending the Canada vs South Africa Round of 32 match at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, June 28, 2026, alongside her boyfriend Danny Ramirez and her two daughters.

World Cup Appearance With Danny Ramirez

The 45-year-old actress was photographed in the stands with Ramirez, 33, who is 12 years younger than Alba. The pair have been romantically linked since summer 2025, a few months after Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren.

Ramirez, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Captain America: Brave New World, was also seen greeting players on the field during a separate USA vs Turkey match earlier in the week.

Family Day: Honor and Haven Join at SoFi Stadium

Alba brought her daughters Honor, 18, and Haven, 14, to the knockout-stage match. The group watched from Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves’ celebrity suite, alongside two of the girls’ friends.

Alba posted on Instagram: “Our first world cup game!! Vamoooss ⚽️”, sharing photos in a black halter top, dark jeans, and a Willy Chavarria x Adidas bomber. Honor wore a baby blue strappy top, while Haven opted for a white tube top with a red sweater.

Relationship Timeline and Tournament Vibe

Alba and Ramirez were first linked in July 2025 and confirmed their relationship in November 2025 at a charity event. They’ve since shared social media glimpses and traveled together, including a trip to Australia.

The Canada-South Africa match kicked off the World Cup knockout stage, with other celebrities including Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Bastian Schweinsteiger also in attendance.