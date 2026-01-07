Jessica Chastain all set to appear in 'The Space Within' S2

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain to appear for a second season of Audible‘s “The Space Within,” an audio thriller set in a world of alien mysteries, government conspiracies and altered human DNA.

Chastain confirmed her return as Dr Madeline Wyle, a PTSD and trauma psychiatrist in Season 2 of the series. Chastain also serves as executive producer.

All episodes of the eight-part series are slated to debut March 5, 2026, Thursday, on Audible. The new season is available to pre-order at audible.com/thespacewithin2. Season 2 of “The Space Within” is produced by Topic Studios in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions and Ramble Road.

Chastain stated in a statement, “Reprising the role of Dr Madeline Wyle for season two of The Space Within has been such a rewarding experience”. She further said, “This season takes Madeline into new territory, and returning to her world, full of drive, curiosity and empathy, has been incredibly fulfilling. I’m excited for listeners to reconnect with her and see how she continues to evolve, both professionally and personally”.

“The Space Within” Season 2 features an ensemble cast including returning performers Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher,” “Mr. Robot”), Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animal,” “George & Tammy”), Michael Stuhlbarg (“After the Hunt,” “The Amateur”), and Carmen Ejogo (“The Penguin,” “Selma”) with Emmy and Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland,” “Criminal Minds”) and Jessica Hecht (“Breaking Bad,” “Friends”). The cast also includes Jay O. Sanders (“The Day After Tomorrow”), Karen Allen (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) and Maryann Plunkett (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”).

Season 2 is written and executive produced by Josh Fagin and Greg O’Connor, directed by Stephen Winter, and produced by Christy Gressman and Vincent Cacchione, all of whom worked on the first season of “The Space Within”.

In Season 2, Dr Madeline Wyle is facing new challenges. Per Audible’s logline: “As she uncovers a shocking truth about her patients’ alien abduction memories, Wyle becomes a target of powerful forces. As global anomalies escalate, Wyle and her patients find themselves on the run, racing against time to unlock the secrets hidden in their altered genetics. In this high-stakes, character-driven sci-fi thriller, Wyle must confront her own role in an unfolding cosmic event that could determine humanity’s future. One woman’s quest for the truth may save or damn the world”.

“’ The Space Within’ wraps big ideas about identity, consciousness, and our place in the universe into a deeply personal story”, said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s chief content officer. “Jessica Chastain and this extraordinary cast bring every moment to life. It’s multilayered, it’s thrilling, and it reminds us why audio can be such a powerful way to both tell and experience thought-provoking science fiction”.

“The Space Within” Season 2 joins Audible’s slate of premium full-cast audio dramas, including “Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions” starring Hugh Laurie, Mathew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, and more; “Pride & Prejudice,” performed by Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, and Glenn Close; “The Prophecy Series,” starring Kerry Washington; “The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery”, performed by Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, and Alia Shawkat; “George Orwell’s 1984” performed by Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Andrew Scott, and Tom Hardy, among more.