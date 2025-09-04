Jessica Chastain reveals new career goal with Harvard degree

Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain eyes to rule the world as she has enrolled herself in a Master’s degree at the prestigious Harvard University.

For the unversed, an Academy and a Golden Globe Award winner, and a Tony, BAFTA and Emmy-nominee, Jessica Chastain, 48, returned to school for a two-year Master’s program. She is pursuing a Public Administration degree at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, starting this summer.

While insiders had spotted her taking classes at the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ actor did not share any update regarding this academic development with her fans until now, when Chastain, who is an alumnus of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and also received her honorary doctorate from Juilliard School, revealed why she chose to return to school at this point in her life.

“I was just wanting to learn new things,” she said.

“And you know what? My favourite class ended up being quantitative methods, which is like statistics. I got the hots for, like, scatter graphs and, like, bell curves,” Chastain admitted. “And at Juilliard, you know, we never… As theatre nerds, we never got to learn stuff like that. So I am a secret nerd.”

When questioned regarding her future plans with this new degree, she quipped, “My goal is to take over the world.”