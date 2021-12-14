Jessica Henwick teases cameo from Tom Hardy in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick has teased a cameo from Tom Hardy in the upcoming movie that will see her join returning stars including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Matrix sequel is going to be released later this month nearly two decades after the last film in the series.

The actress revealed that Tom Hardy was shooting Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the same time as the fourth Matrix, and was filmed in the background of a scene.

She told Den Of Geek that they were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2 where she met Tom Hardy. She said, “And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut.”

“I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess. So if someone zooms in, they’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is that Bugs in the background, in the mob, running?’”

“It’s the nostalgia and seeing Keanu and Carrie Anne on screen, it’s magical to see these two absolute Hollywood heavyweights returning to the characters that made them famous. As a fan, I loved it.”

The latest trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was unveiled last week. It also showed the first look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s returning Niobe in old age make-up.

