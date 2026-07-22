Jessica Morgan appointed director of the Tate

In a major leadership transition for the UK cultural sector, Jessica Morgan has been appointed as the next Director of the Tate. The appointment was formally approved by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer following a recommendation by the Tate Board of Trustees.

Morgan, 57, will succeed Maria Balshaw, who made history in 2017 as the first woman to lead the institution. Balshaw stepped down after nine years at the helm, a period marked by major public programming initiatives such as Steve McQueen’s landmark Year 3 exhibition.

Speaking on her appointment, Morgan expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the UK arts scene:

“It is an immense privilege to be asked by the trustees to become the new director. Tate holds a unique place in global art and public life, and I am excited to work with the incredible team to build on its legacy.”

A Proven Track Record in Global Arts Leadership

Morgan brings extensive international experience back to London, having served as Director of the New York-based Dia Art Foundation since 2015. During her decade-long tenure in the US, she was widely praised for revitalizing Dia’s sites and expanding its permanent collection and endowment.

Her appointment marks a homecoming to the Tate network, where she previously served key roles:

2002–2010: Curator at Tate Modern, developing international exhibition strategies.

2010–2014: Daskalopoulos Curator of International Art at Tate Modern, expanding the gallery’s acquisitions across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Tate Chairman Roland Rudd welcomed the decision, describing Morgan as an “exceptional leader and deeply respected figure across the international art sector” whose vision makes her “the ideal person to lead Tate into a new era.”

What Lies Ahead for the Tate

As Director, Morgan will take charge of navigating financial recovery, audience expansion, and major physical renovations across the Tate network, including ongoing capital projects at Tate Liverpool.

Her leadership is expected to place a strong emphasis on international collection diversification, public engagement, and sustainability across all four British galleries.