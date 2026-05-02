Jessica Simpson Cancels Grand Sierra Resort Show in Reno, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Singer Jessica Simpson has cancelled her upcoming concert at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, scheduled for May 30, 2026.

The decision has left fans feeling disappointed and wondering about the reason behind it. While no official explanation has been provided, it’s likely due to unforeseen circumstances or scheduling conflicts, a common challenge in the entertainment industry.

Simpson was set to bring her unique blend of pop, country, rock, and Americana influences to the Grand Theatre, showcasing her powerful vocals and heartfelt storytelling.

Her recent musical revival with Nashville Canyon Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 has received acclaim, and fans were eager to experience her live performance.

The cancellation has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some fans expressing frustration over travel arrangements and expenses, while others show understanding and support for Simpson’s situation.

The Grand Sierra Resort has not commented on the cancellation, and it’s unclear if the show will be rescheduled.

Jessica Simpson is hitting the road in 2026 with a series of concerts across the US. Here are some of her upcoming shows:

June 1: Yaamava Theater, Highland, CA

June 11: Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

June 13: Del Lago Resort & Casino, Waterloo, NY

Fans are raving about her performances, praising her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence. Ticket prices vary, but you can snag seats starting at $42 on SeatGeek or $38.95 on Vivid Seats.