Jessica Simpson sparks reconciliation buzz with estranged husband

American actor-singer Jessica Simpson and her estranged husband, NFL star Eric Johnson, have sparked reconciliation rumours, months after they announced their split.

Actor, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson, who officially announced her breakup from husband Eric Johnson this January, in a statement to a foreign publication, ignited patchup speculations, as the parents of three were spotted catching a flight together.

As reported by foreign media, the estranged couple boarded a Southwest Airlines flight for Las Vegas from Burbank, California, on Friday.

In the pictures obtained by the publication, Simpson can be seen following Johnson to the runway.

Moreover, the photos taken inside the aircraft also show the two sitting in the same row; however, upon the touchdown, both the celebrities maintained a strict silence on their current relationship status.

It is pertinent to mention here that Simpson and Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014, after four years of engagement, announced their breakup earlier this year, after a decade of being married. The ‘Faded’ singer and the retired tight-end share three kids together, Maxwell ‘Maxi’ Drew, 13 and Ace Knute, 12, born during their engagement period, and a younger daughter, Birdie Mae, 6.

Also Read: Jessica Simpson considers reality TV comeback with Kardashians help